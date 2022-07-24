WI vs IND | I was backing my yorkers to come good, reveals Mohammed Siraj

Today at 11:56 AM
Indian fast bowler Mohammed Siraj was the star for India as he bowled superbly against West Indies in the final over of the first ODI match of the series and revealed that he was backing his yorkers to come good. With Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar rested, Siraj can prove his worth.
Mohammed Siraj during the first ODI of the series against West Indies was given the task to defend 15 runs in the final over of the match. Romario Shepherd and Akeal Hosein were at the crease and looked dangerous as the game could have easily gone West Indies' way. But, Mohammed Siraj took control of the situation and made sure India won the game to take the lead in the three-match series.
Mohammed Siraj after the game talked about how he held his nerve and backed himself to bowl yorkers at that stage.
“I was backing my yorkers to come good in the last over,” Mohammed Siraj was quoted as saying during an interview with Shreyas Iyer after the first ODI against West Indies.
The fast bowler further revealed that he was nervous but was also confident that he will help Team India win the game.
“My heart was racing, but I was confident I could win the game for the team,” Mohammed Siraj added.
