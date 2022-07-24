Tim David is an out and out match-winner, vouches Ricky Ponting for his selection in T20 World Cup

Ricky Ponting has opined that Tim David is a match winner in T20 format and he should be included in the national team for the World Cup scheduled to be played this year. Ponting also added that David reminds him of the role Andrew Symonds played for Australia in the 2003 ODI World Cup.

Mumbai Indians didn’t fare well in IPL 2022 but one player stood out with them with his role as a finisher. Tim David impressed many in the MI’s camp with 186 runs from eight innings at a massive strike rate of 216.28. David has been impressive in the T20 format with his performance in various leagues around the world. He has scored 2556 runs at a strike rate of 164.79 in 114 T20 matches.

Ricky Ponting is of the opinion that David is a match winner and he should be included in Australia’s T20 World Cup squad this year. He also cited examples of his performance in IPL.

"If I was a selector, I would love to have someone like that in my team. If he's playing or not, just to have that sort of striking power ability around, he's an out and out match-winner,” Ponting was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.

"He was probably a little bit unlucky not to play more in the IPL this year to be honest, with the way that he started with Mumbai and then didn't come back until right near the end and played some match-winning knocks then.”

David has also been successful for Australia in the shortest format of the game. He has amassed 558 runs from 14 T20I innings at a strike rate of 158.52. Also, he can bowl off-spin and has bagged five wickets in his international career. Ponting is of opinion that he can play a critical role for the team in World Cup and also compared him with Andrew Symonds.

"He's the sort of player that could actually win you a World Cup. He's not just the average run-of-the-mill guy that might just sneak into a squad. I mean, he actually reminds me a bit of someone like Andrew Symonds back in the 2003 World Cup. You know if you get them in and you give him an opportunity they're a chance of winning a tournament for you,” he explained.