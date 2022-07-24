Scotland Cricket Board directors resign en masse after being accused of racism

Cricket Scotland's investigation into reports of racism got an update on Sunday after they announced that their directors had resigned ahead of the release of its reports. The news of misconduct had broken last year in November after two former players had alleged institutional racism.

In the latest developments in the world of cricket, Cricket Scotland announced that its Directors of Cricket had submitted their resignation after being accused of institutional racism by some of the biggest names in cricket in the European nation. The resignation was reported just ahead of the release of a set of reports that came as a result of an independent investigation into the matter.

“The board has been totally committed to implementing the findings of this review in full to make the sport of cricket in Scotland a truly welcoming and inclusive place for all,” the directors said in a letter written to the interim CEO of the governing body as per The Indian Express.

“We are all truly sorry and have apologised publicly to everyone who has experienced racism, or any other form of discrimination, in cricket in Scotland."

The Twitter account of Cricket Scotland followed up the resignation with a brief explanation of future plans and the way forward.

“Cricket Scotland will work in partnership with @sportscotland with immediate effect to ensure appropriate governance, leadership and support is in place for the organisation and the sport in the days ahead,” the tweet read.

A further note on their website gave a few more details on the matter.

“And these arrangements will be reviewed after the publication of the report into racism in cricket in Scotland and updates given accordingly,” the governing body said.

The investigations had started after Scotland's all-time leading wicket-taker Majid Haq had said Cricket Scotland is institutionally racist. His claims were further backed up by compatriot Qasim Sheikh, causing the authorities to delve deep into the matter.