Ready to do anything for team India, asserts Virat Kohli

Nevertheless, the Delhite retains self-belief in his abilities to contribute positively to the national team given his latest statement. Kohli is presently resting from the tour of the West Indies and is expected to miss the three-match ODI series versus Zimbabwe as well. The talisman will most likely be in action next at the Asia Cup in UAE starting in the last week of August, which will soon be followed by the ICC T20 World Cup in Australia in October.