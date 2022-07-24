Ready to do anything for team India, asserts Virat Kohli

Today at 6:48 PM
Virat Kohli has reinstated his ambitions for team India by assuring people he is ready to give his hundred per cent in an effort to take team India to glory. The former skipper said his goal, for now, was to help the team win the upcoming Asia Cup as well as the ICC World T20 in Australia,
While the criticism for Virat Kohli continues to mount as his performances fail to live up to expectations, the former Indian skipper remains unfazed in his typical attitude projecting a calming aura of self-confidence. The 33-year-old's latest exploits in team India colours was the tour of England, where he played in all three formats. Kohli could manage only 74 runs from six innings, averaging a terrible 12.33.
Nevertheless, the Delhite retains self-belief in his abilities to contribute positively to the national team given his latest statement. Kohli is presently resting from the tour of the West Indies and is expected to miss the three-match ODI series versus Zimbabwe as well. The talisman will most likely be in action next at the Asia Cup in UAE starting in the last week of August, which will soon be followed by the ICC T20 World Cup in Australia in October.
Kohli has expressed ambitions of leading India to the winner's step in both these competitions and landing India their first ICC tournament victory since 2013.
"My main aim is to help India win the Asia Cup and the World Cup and for that I am ready to do anything for the team," Star Sports quoted him as saying.
The number three batsman has not scored an international century since 2019 and will be hoping to break his three-year duck in this run of upcoming matches.
