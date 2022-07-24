IND vs WI 2022, 2nd ODI | Internet reacts as Shreyas Iyer's stunning catch provides India crucial breakthrough

West Indies were largely considered the underdogs for the ongoing ODI series against India but their performances so far have dismissed any such notion. After coming ever so close to clinching victory in the first game, the Caribbean outfit has set up a grand target of 312 for India to chase in the second ODI at Queen's Park Oval. However, were it not for the bowling of Shardul Thakur and a piece of sublime fielding by Shreyas Iyer, the Men in Blue might have been staring at a much steeper total.