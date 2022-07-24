IND vs WI 2022, 2nd ODI | Internet reacts as Shreyas Iyer's stunning catch provides India crucial breakthrough

Yesterday at 11:27 PM
Shreyas Iyer helped get rid of the dangerous Rovman Powell in the death overs by taking a sensational catch off Shardul Thakur's bowling to hand India the edge in an all-important phase of the game. The batsman caught a fast travelling ball at long-off immaculately, making it look ridiculously easy.
West Indies were largely considered the underdogs for the ongoing ODI series against India but their performances so far have dismissed any such notion. After coming ever so close to clinching victory in the first game, the Caribbean outfit has set up a grand target of 312 for India to chase in the second ODI at Queen's Park Oval. However, were it not for the bowling of Shardul Thakur and a piece of sublime fielding by Shreyas Iyer, the Men in Blue might have been staring at a much steeper total.
Quickfire 30s from Kyle Mayers and Sharmarh Brooks had set the stage up nicely for the West Indies, allowing Shai Hope to capitalise who became only the 10th cricketer to score a century in his 100th ODI. He was ably supported by skipper Nicholas Pooran as he notched up a flamboyant fifty. Both of them lost their wickets to the ever-reliant breakthrough provider Shardul Thakur on either side of a catch that was perhaps the highlight of the innings for India.
On the crease was Rovman Powell in the 49th over, facing Thakur. The ball came full and outside off, allowing the dangerous hitter to free his arms and swing at it with immense power. The ball came off his bat like a bullet and sailed flatly towards long-off where Iyer was stationed. The 27-year-old got to the ball and leaned to his left, nestling the ball safely in his palms and falling through onto the ground to produce a breathtaking catch.
As expected, the internet has gone gaga over the sensational effort as plaudits for Iyer came thick and fast.
Batting powerhouse departs
