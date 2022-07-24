IND vs WI 2022, 2nd ODI | Internet reacts as Shikhar Dhawan gets India back in game with fielding brilliance

Axar Patel bowled the third ball of the 22nd over to Brooks on a good length outside off. It spun a bit and the batter nicked it towards slips. Dhawan was fielding at the position and was quick to grab on the catch giving India the much needed breakthrough. Yuzvendra Chahal added one more wicket in the next over as he bowled a full ball to Brandon Kings. King attempted a sweep but instead top-edged the ball. Dhawan caught the easiest of catches in slip and the West Indies were reduced to 130/3.