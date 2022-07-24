sport iconCricket

    IND vs WI 2022, 2nd ODI | Internet reacts as Shikhar Dhawan gets India back in game with fielding brilliance

    Shikhar Dhawan is leading the Indian team against West Indies

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 9:08 PM

    Fielding is one of the key aspects in the game of cricket and fielders often define matches with their catches. Shikhar Dhawan did a brilliant job while fielding in slips as two brilliant catches from him provided India much needed breakthroughs and put brakes on the opposition’s innings.

    After winning the first match of the ODI series, India are having a tough time bowling to the opposition. West Indies opted to bat first after winning the toss and openers provided a confident start to the team. Shamarh Brooks walked in to bat at number three and stitched a crucial partnership of 62 runs with Shai Hope. Just when the pair was looking well set, Shikhar Dhawan’s quick reflexes in slip provided India couple of wickets. 

    Axar Patel bowled the third ball of the 22nd over to Brooks on a good length outside off. It spun a bit and the batter nicked it towards slips. Dhawan was fielding at the position and was quick to grab on the catch giving India the much needed breakthrough. Yuzvendra Chahal added one more wicket in the next over as he bowled a full ball to Brandon Kings. King attempted a sweep but instead top-edged the ball. Dhawan caught the easiest of catches in slip and the West Indies were reduced to 130/3.

