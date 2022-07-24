Cricket Australia signs seven-year deal with Disney Star to broadcast in India

In the latest development, Disney Star has replaced Sony to broadcast their matches in India from the 2023-24 season as per a new agreement. According to the deal, Disney Star will televise all international matches along with KFC Big Bash League and Weber Women's Big Bash League in India.

Sony Sports Network has been broadcasting Australia’s cricket matches in India since the 2017-18 season. The agreement between both parties ends soon, leading Cricket Australia(CA) to find a new broadcasting partner. In a recent development, the board has inked a seven-year deal with Disney Star to broadcast the country’s cricket matches in India.

According to the deal which starts from 2023-24, Disney Star will broadcast all international matches along with the KFC Big Bash League and Weber Women's Big Bash League in India.

Parimatch Explore Parimatch review and find out what the best India cricket betting bookmaker is capable of! Find Out

CEO Nick Hockley stated that the board is excited and looking forward to working with Disney Star.

“We are delighted to announce this new association with Disney Star from season 2023-24 onwards. Disney Star is synonymous with the game in India and we look forward to working with them to showcase the outstanding cricket played in Australia every summer,” said CA CEO Nick Hockley.

“There was significant interest in our rights and we are very grateful to our current rights holder Sony for their partnership which will continue throughout this season,” he added.

Disney Star also won the TV broadcasting rights for IPL from 2023-27.