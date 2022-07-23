WI vs IND | Disappointed to miss out on 100 but grateful for 97, reveals Shikhar Dhawan

Indian captain Shikhar Dhawan was in fine form during the first ODI of the series against West Indies. The left-handed batter scored a fluent 97 but missed out on a well-deserved hundred. The senior Indian batter smashed 10 boundaries and 3 sixes during his stay at the crease to help India cross the 300 run-mark. India managed to post 308/7 which proved to be just enough as the visitors won the game by just three runs.

"(On not getting 100) It was disappointing but grateful for 97. I enjoyed it. It was difficult as it was holding a bit and turned. When Shubman, Shreyas and I were batting, we wanted to go big and make it easy for the youngsters. We had nerves as we didn't expect them to come this close. Fine leg went back and two three boundaries were stopped there which helped. We thought of using the bigger side, we gave doubles to fine leg. One of them should have been a runout but not every day is a perfect day. We have to get better."