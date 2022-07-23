WI vs IND | Disappointed to miss out on 100 but grateful for 97, reveals Shikhar Dhawan

Today at 10:22 AM
Indian captain Shikhar Dhawan was in good form in the first ODI of the series as he scored 97 during his stay at the crease but was disappointed to miss out on a hundred. The Indian team managed to win the first ODI which went down to the wire after some brilliant batting from West Indies.
Indian captain Shikhar Dhawan was in fine form during the first ODI of the series against West Indies. The left-handed batter scored a fluent 97 but missed out on a well-deserved hundred. The senior Indian batter smashed 10 boundaries and 3 sixes during his stay at the crease to help India cross the 300 run-mark. India managed to post 308/7 which proved to be just enough as the visitors won the game by just three runs.
Shikhar Dhawan who was awarded the player of the match talked about his innings after the game and revealed that he was disappointed as he missed out on getting a hundred.
"(On not getting 100) It was disappointing but grateful for 97. I enjoyed it. It was difficult as it was holding a bit and turned. When Shubman, Shreyas and I were batting, we wanted to go big and make it easy for the youngsters. We had nerves as we didn't expect them to come this close. Fine leg went back and two three boundaries were stopped there which helped. We thought of using the bigger side, we gave doubles to fine leg. One of them should have been a runout but not every day is a perfect day. We have to get better."
India will play the second ODI of the series on 24th July and will look to seal the series with a win.
