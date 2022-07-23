Prasidh Krishna is brilliant with the new ball, states Scott Styris

Today at 10:23 AM
Former New Zealand all-rounder Scott Styris stated that Prasidh Krishna is brilliant with the new ball in his hand. The Indian fast bowler has done well in his short career so far and Krishna has the pace that can trouble any batter in the world but he also needs to do well in the final overs.
Indian fast bowler Prasidh Krishna has been an exciting prospect for the Indian team. The fast bowler bowls at a good pace that can trouble the batters across the globe. He also has a really good bouncer which again can take the batters by surprise. In his international career so far, Prasidh Krishna has picked 20 wickets from the 11 One Day Internationals (ODIs) that he has played so far.
Former New Zealand all-rounder Scott Styris praised the young fast bowler and stated that Prasidh Krishna is brilliant when it comes to bowling with the new ball.
"He's brilliant with a new ball in his hand. The question about Prasidh Krishna is at the death. We've seen him in the Indian T20 league. He has gone around the park when trying to bowl yorkers and when he is under pressure. So, he's great at the front. I think the next 12 months are big for his development. Can he nail the back half of the innings? If he does that, I'll actually have him on my side," Scott Styris said on Sports 18's daily show 'Sports Over The Top'.
Prasidh Krishna did not get any wickets in the first ODI against West Indies and it will be interesting to see if he can make an impact in the next game.
