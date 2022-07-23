Prasidh Krishna is brilliant with the new ball, states Scott Styris

Indian fast bowler Prasidh Krishna has been an exciting prospect for the Indian team. The fast bowler bowls at a good pace that can trouble the batters across the globe. He also has a really good bouncer which again can take the batters by surprise. In his international career so far, Prasidh Krishna has picked 20 wickets from the 11 One Day Internationals (ODIs) that he has played so far.

"He's brilliant with a new ball in his hand. The question about Prasidh Krishna is at the death. We've seen him in the Indian T20 league. He has gone around the park when trying to bowl yorkers and when he is under pressure. So, he's great at the front. I think the next 12 months are big for his development. Can he nail the back half of the innings? If he does that, I'll actually have him on my side," Scott Styris said on Sports 18's daily show 'Sports Over The Top'.