Jonathan Trott appointed as head coach of Afghanistan cricket team

According to a recent development, Afghanistan Cricket Board has announced that Jonathan Trott will take over as Afghanistan's head coach. Trott will take charge by starting his tenure in the new role in August during Afghanistan’s tour of Ireland and his playing experience will be crucial for them.
Afghanistan are scheduled to tour Ireland for five T20Is from August 9 and they will have a new coach with them for the series. The post of the head coach was to be filled by Graham Gooch but in latest development, Jonathan Trott has been signed for the role. Gooch came down with a serious illness and thus was unable to honour his appointment.
Jonathan Trott will now take over the team as head coach during their tour to Ireland. Trott has experience of working with the England Men’s team, the England Lions, and the U19 sides. Also, he has been a batting consultant for Scotland during the 2021 T20 World Cup.
"I'm honoured and excited to have the opportunity to take one of international cricket's most exciting teams through what is a huge year for their development as a team," Trott was quoted as saying by the Afghanistan Cricket Board.
"I can't wait to get to work with a group of players who are clearly capable of generating results in a style that will make the people of Afghanistan proud."
