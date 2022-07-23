IND vs WI | Shubhman Gill missed a big opportunity to score his maiden international century, opines Aakash Chopra

Aakash Chopra has opined that Shubhman Gill missed a crucial opportunity to score his maiden hundred in the first ODI against West Indies. India won the first match by three runs in a last-ball thriller and Shubhman Gill played a crucial role in the victory scoring 64 runs from 53 balls.

India registered a three-run win in the first match of the ODI series against West Indies. West Indies asked the visitors to bat first and the openers provided them a solid start. Shubhman Gill opened the innings along with Shikhar Dhawan. Gill played some astonishing shots during his knock of 64 runs. He looked fluent during his 53-ball stay laced with six fours and two sixes.

Aakash Chopra praised the right-hand batter but also mentioned that he missed an big opportunity to score his maiden century.

“Shubman Gill batted extremely well. The way he started with the drive, after that the punch, and the straight six he hit, he is brilliant. When he bats, it seems he is million-dollar," Chopra said on his YouTube channel.

“A half-century is a fantastic return but in my opinion, it was a century missed, an opportunity not lost but definitely missed, because you were playing very well, the opposition team was down, the wrestler had fallen and you just had to crush him.”

Gill was playing well but in the 18th over of the innings, he tapped the ball on mid-wicket and attempted a quick single. He was a bit casual in the middle while running and a direct throw from Nicholas Pooran ended his innings. Chopra was disappointed with Gill’s lazy effort.

“The way he got run out, that was a lazy run, honestly. It was his own call, it was an easy run as well but he didn’t reach the other end, he was out by such a huge margin, put in the dive. I was slightly disappointed," he explained.