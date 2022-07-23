IND vs WI | Backing from coaches and team management gives me confidence to bowl in tough overs, states Yuzvendra Chahal

Yuzvendra Chahal has credited head coach Rahul Dravid and the team management for his consistent performance saying they provide him immense support and backing. Chahal also added that he always backs his strengths and so constantly changes his line according to the situation and pitch.

India have continued their winning momentum from the England series winning the opening ODI against West Indies by three runs in a last-ball thriller. While chasing a target of 309 given by visitors, West Indies almost pulled it off. Yuzvendra Chahal made an important contribution to the team throughout the match and dismissed Brandon King in slog overs which helped India restrict opposition batters.

Chahal credited his success to head coach Rahul Dravid and team management saying their support inspires him to perform well in tough situations.

"The coach always backs me. He tells me 'Yuzi just back your strengths, we trust you'. And when the coaches and management give you that much confidence you are always ready to go and perform," Chahal said after the match.

The team was playing without the services of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, and Ravindra Jadeja. Chahal was the most experienced bowler and he performed like one. The leg-spinner scalped a couple of wickets for 58 runs in his spell and completed a daunting task of bowling in the last five overs. Romario Shepherd was on the verge of taking the game away from visitors but Chahal, Mohammed Siraj, and Prasidh Krishna held their nerves at the back end and India won the game.

"I always back my strengths, I knew that the ball had become old and the ball can turn and beat the batters. So I was changing my line, bowling wider because the leg side boundary was a bit small so I thought if he hits me over cover it would be better," he explained.

"This change has come from the IPL, because there I was bowling the 16th, 17th and 18th over, so I got the confidence from there. My role was clear, I was told to bowl two-three overs after the 40th over. So I practice accordingly and also plan with our bowling coach."