IND vs WI 2022 | Shreyas Iyer matches NS Sidhu as second fastest Indian to 1,000 ODI runs

Iyer now sits joint second in the list with Navjot Singh Sidhu and was just one inning too late to draw level with Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan who occupy the top spot. However, the 27-year-old did manage to surpass teammate KL Rahul, who had taken 27 innings to reach the feat. Nevertheless, the batsman fell well short of the Pakistani duo Fakhar Zaman and Imam-ul-Haq who occupy the top two spots internationally courtesy of having racked up 1,000 runs in 18 and 19 innings respectively.