IND vs WI 2022 | Shreyas Iyer matches NS Sidhu as second fastest Indian to 1,000 ODI runs

Shreyas Iyer unlocked yet another milestone on Friday during the first ODI versus the West Indies at Queen’s Park Oval by becoming the second quickest Indian to tally 1,000 runs in the format. He drew level with Navjot Singh Sidhu on the list, falling short of the top spot by just one inning.
Shreyas Iyer’s fine run of form of late has earned him another feather in his hat after the top-order batsman became the second fastest Indian ever to reach the 1,000 runs mark in ODIs in terms of innings. The Mumbaikar took just 25 innings to reach the milestone, with his tally now reading 1,001 runs at an excellent average of 41.70.
Iyer now sits joint second in the list with Navjot Singh Sidhu and was just one inning too late to draw level with Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan who occupy the top spot. However, the 27-year-old did manage to surpass teammate KL Rahul, who had taken 27 innings to reach the feat. Nevertheless, the batsman fell well short of the Pakistani duo Fakhar Zaman and Imam-ul-Haq who occupy the top two spots internationally courtesy of having racked up 1,000 runs in 18 and 19 innings respectively.
The 27-year-old surpassed the 1,000 run mark during his 10th half-century in the format which helped beat the West Indies in the first ODI at Queen’s Park Oval. Coming in at number three with Virat Kohli unavailable for the tour, Iyer played a calm and composed knock of 54 from just 57 deliveries. His contribution took India to a total of 308, which was enough to eke out a three-run victory.
After Ravindra Jadeja was ruled out of the first two ODIs owing to injury, Shreyas Iyer was made vice-captain and the emerging star will be keen to live up to the responsibility by adding to his tally of one ODI hundred. He will next be in action for the second ODI at the same venue on Sunday.
