IND vs WI 2022, 1st ODI | Internet reacts as 'Lord' Shardul Thakur scripts comeback with two quick dismissals

Today at 1:46 AM
Shardul Thakur has announced his comeback to the Indian ODI side in terrific fashion by producing a match-winning performance with the ball at Queen’s Park Oval in the first ODI. West Indies along enroute a 300-plus chase when the often-memed all-rounder struck two crucial blows for the visitors.
India seemed like the clear favourites for the first ODI against West Indies at the Queen’s Park Oval on Friday ahead of the tie and their strong first-innings display only reinforced their opinion. All of their top-three batsmen scored handsome half-centuries as skipper Shikhar Dhawan led from the front with a flamboyant 97 off just 99 deliveries to help India post a large total of 308 at the end of their 50 overs.
The visiting bowlers started off strongly as well, scalping the dangerous Shai Hope’s wicket after a painstaking 7 runs in 18 deliveries. However, soon the tables started turning back in the favour of the hosts courtesy of a marathon partnership between Kyle Mayers and Sharmarh Brooks. The two had contributed 117-runs in just 113 balls, as the former raced to 75 in just 68 deliveries. The target seemed to be well within their reach given both the spinners and pacers struggled to breach their guard.
Just when the West Indies seemed to have established firm control over the tie, Shardul Thakur took the ball in his hand and in a typical manner single-handedly put India in the driver’s seat. Brooks was the all-rounder’s first victim as he was lured by a short ball outside off-stump, only to pull it straight down the throat of Shreyas Iyer at deep square leg. The 33-year-old fell just four runs short of his half-century, but ‘Lord’ Thakur was not done yet. In his very next over, another wide ball tempted Mayers into a drive only to find a thick edge and nestle safely into Sanju Samson’s gloves. From struggling, India seems like the only probable winner from this stage onwards as the required run rate has climbed to nearly 8 runs an over, thanks in big part to Shardul Thakur.
Lord strikes
July 22, 2022
And lord does it once again!
July 22, 2022
Lord Thakur
Shardul Thakur does it again, he gets Brooks and Mayers - both settled batsman gone. Lord is back.— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) July 22, 2022
What a comeback
Shardul Thakur once again - first Brooks and now Kyle Mayers for 75. Fantastic comeback by Thakur.— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) July 22, 2022
All time great
Shardul Thakur the all-time partnership breaker for team India.— Shivani Shukla (@iShivani_Shukla) July 22, 2022
Thakur supremacy
Lord Shardul Thakur supremacy continues 🙇 #IndvsWI #WIvsIND #INDvsWIonFanCode #WIvIND @FanCode pic.twitter.com/VuPObnYrpv— Anubhav K😈🇮🇳 (@Anubhav_Memerz) July 22, 2022
Beyond science
This is beyond science stuff from Shardul Thakur. No stats model can explain this.— Adish Shetty (@36__NotAllOut) July 22, 2022
Tweet of the day!
THIS SHARDUL THAKUR OSCILLATES BETWEEN LORD AND LAWDA WAY TOO OFTEN— gurudattaaa (@gurudattaispog) July 22, 2022
Golden arm
what is it with Shardul thakur man goes for runs but has this knack of producing wickets out of nowhere. if there ever was a man with golden arm, it will be Shardul.#WIvIND— Sanket (@sankulyaa) July 22, 2022
All hail the lord!
Pure lord stuff!! #ShardulThakur #WIvIND— Pranjal Gupta (@Pran297) July 22, 2022
