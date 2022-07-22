sport iconCricket

    IND vs WI 2022, 1st ODI | Internet reacts as India beat West Indies by three runs in a last-ball thriller

    India prevailed by three runs in a nail-biting run chase

    BCCI

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 3:38 AM

    India won the first ODI in a last-ball thriller against West Indies on Friday and have taken a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. Romario Shepherd almost pulled off the chase of 309 runs for the hosts with a knock of unbeaten 39 runs but a dot on the final delivery restricted him from doing so.

    India have made a positive start to the three-match ODI series against West Indies with a three-run win. The victory was not easy for them as the contest went down the wire. West Indies won the toss and opted to bowl first. Batting first, Shubhman Gill and Shikhar Dhawan gave a solid start to the team with a partnership of 119 for the opening wicket, Shikhar Dhawan was the highest run-scorer with 97 runs. 

    In response, West Indies put up a strong fight. Kyle Mayers scored 75 runs while opening the innings for them and other middle-order batters also kept them in the hunt for chasing the target. However, Romario Shepherd was the star of the show for the hosts as he played a knock of unbeaten 39 runs from 25 balls. He almost secured a victory for them as the team required five runs from the last ball. Mohammed Siraj bowled an accurate yorker to him and so he failed to score the required amount of runs. 

     In the end, the Indian team won the game courtesy of brilliant death bowling from bowlers. 

    The final ball!

    Brutal from Romario!

    He actually did!

    Brilliant

    The man deserves all the respect

    Boom

    Absolutely!

    Hard luck!

    Well Batted!

    Power-show

    Keep it up champ!

    They were superb

    Absolute craziness!

    Respect

