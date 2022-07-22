IND vs WI 2022, 1st ODI | Internet reacts as India beat West Indies by three runs in a last-ball thriller

Today at 3:38 AM
India won the first ODI in a last-ball thriller against West Indies on Friday and have taken a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. Romario Shepherd almost pulled off the chase of 309 runs for the hosts with a knock of unbeaten 39 runs but a dot on the final delivery restricted him from doing so.
India have made a positive start to the three-match ODI series against West Indies with a three-run win. The victory was not easy for them as the contest went down the wire. West Indies won the toss and opted to bowl first. Batting first, Shubhman Gill and Shikhar Dhawan gave a solid start to the team with a partnership of 119 for the opening wicket, Shikhar Dhawan was the highest run-scorer with 97 runs.
In response, West Indies put up a strong fight. Kyle Mayers scored 75 runs while opening the innings for them and other middle-order batters also kept them in the hunt for chasing the target. However, Romario Shepherd was the star of the show for the hosts as he played a knock of unbeaten 39 runs from 25 balls. He almost secured a victory for them as the team required five runs from the last ball. Mohammed Siraj bowled an accurate yorker to him and so he failed to score the required amount of runs.
Parimatch
Explore Parimatch review and find out what the best India cricket betting bookmaker is capable of!Find Out
In the end, the Indian team won the game courtesy of brilliant death bowling from bowlers.
The final ball!
July 22, 2022
Brutal from Romario!
July 22, 2022
He actually did!
Romario Shepherd almost pulled it off. pic.twitter.com/MkbnmZMroE— gautam (@itsgautamm) July 22, 2022
Brilliant
And the bat doesn't touch the ball!— Broken Cricket Dreams Cricket Blog (@cricket_broken) July 22, 2022
Brilliant attempt by Romario Shepherd and Akeal Hosein!!#Cricket #IndvsWI
The man deserves all the respect
Romario Shepherd is an athlete!! #WIvsIND— Sank (@CricketIsSimple) July 22, 2022
Boom
And that's another wicket !— Mr_feiz_17 (@Apka_Apna_JEEJU) July 22, 2022
Chahal sends King back as the Windies now look to Romario Shepherd and Akeal Hosein to take them home.
🎯: 40 runs in 20 bowls with 4 wickets in hands#WIvIND #WIvsIND #INDvWI pic.twitter.com/OD0qQspAq1
Absolutely!
Feel for Romario Shepherd. He played really well in this match and took the match the last ball. He scored 39*(25) against India while chasing. Well played, Romario Shepherd. pic.twitter.com/Wlq3jl3Oft— CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) July 22, 2022
Hard luck!
Hard Luck 🌴 West Indies !! Romario Shepherd tried hard but couldn't make it into the end . A good ✨ victory for Team 🇮🇳 , they won by 3 runs and take the lead 1-0 in the Odi series against WI 👏#WIvsIND pic.twitter.com/qtHdGhFKaW— 🦋 Mee23 :) 🦋 (@2_Meenu23) July 22, 2022
Well Batted!
So close yet soo far— Saiyed Hamza (@Hamzu_18) July 22, 2022
Well batted Romario Shepherd!
SIRAJ with yorkers in 50th over has done the job for #TeamIndia #indvswi
Siraj🔥
What a superb last over by that man .
Many questions raised why he picked after a bad ipl but he replied with his Yorkers.@mdsirajofficial#siraj pic.twitter.com/Xut82bEei9
Power-show
Romario Shepherd's brute power wreaking havoc in the Indian dressing room!— OneCricket (@OneCricketApp) July 22, 2022
Blockbuster finish to the game!#WIvIND #INDvWI #WIvsIND #ShikharDhawan #RomarioShepherd pic.twitter.com/Nd74uwqR4Z
Keep it up champ!
@windiescricket somebody tell Romario Shepherd to keep his head up. He fought well 👍🏾— Favi (@favs_tt) July 22, 2022
They were superb
Romario Shepherd and Akeal Hosein shouldn’t hand their heads man. They did very well! I was ready to write off the game and they brought me back in it. #WindiesCricket— Khadija M (@khaddz) July 22, 2022
Absolute craziness!
What a match between India and West Indies,Great fight from Romario Shepherd and Akeal hosein.But Siraj held his nerve and that stop from Sanju was very crucial. Now I can sleep peacefully 😪.#IndvsWI #IndvsWI— bob the drop (@Sijaankhan78692) July 22, 2022
Respect
Respect Romario Shepherd , Akeal Hosein & Brandon King! 👏👏👏 #WIvsIND #VanakkamCaribbean— Cricket Anand 🏏 (@cricanandha) July 22, 2022
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
- Shikhar Dhawan
- Romario Shepherd
- Mohammed Siraj
- India Vs West Indies
- India Cricket Team
- West Indies Cricket Team
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.