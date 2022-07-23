Hardik Pandya might walk away from ODIs after 2023 World Cup, suggests Ravi Shastri

Ravi Shastri has suggested that Hardik Pandya might stay away from ODI cricket after the 2023 World Cup as he is very clear in his mind about which formats he wants to play. Shastri also added that the players might start to choose their formats of preference in future to manage workload.

Ben Stokes bid farewell to the 50-over format recently and it has spurred the debate around the tight scheduling of international cricket matches. Stokes had said in his statement that it was ‘unsustainable’ for him to play all three formats. The workload of the players has increased with the hectic schedule and the recent move from Stokes can become a trend in modern cricket. Ravi Shastri has weighed in on the debate saying that players will start choosing the formats they want to play citing an example of Hardik Pandya. Shastri also suggested that Hardik might choose to hang up his boots from ODIs after the World Cup next year.

"50-over format might be pushed back but it can still survive if you focus just on the World Cup. You have players already choosing what formats they want to play. Take a Hardik Pandya. He wants to play T20 cricket and he is very clear in his mind that 'I do not want to play anything else," Shastri told Sky Sports on Friday.

Parimatch Explore Parimatch review and find out what the best India cricket betting bookmaker is capable of! Find Out

"He will play the 50-over cricket because there is a World Cup in India next year. After that, you might see him going from that as well. You will see a similar thing happening with other players, they will start choosing formats, they have every right to.”

IPL has been the most popular league in World Cricket and also the BCCI are going to extend its duration in the future. Also, there has been massive growth in various T20 leagues around the globe. The current overlap of international matches and franchise cricket have also started the debate around the reduction in the significance of international cricket. Shastri is of the opinion that administrators should look at reality and cut the volume of international cricket.

"It is franchise cricket that is ruling the roost and it will rule the roost. So do not wait for it to happen, then you get on your high horse and ask what should we do? It would be too late, it is going to happen, there is going to be franchise cricket that is going to rule the roost around the world. Then how will you have international cricket? You will have to cut the volume, you have to cut bilateral cricket, and go in that direction. You will never be able to stop different players going and playing for different franchises," he explained.