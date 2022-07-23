ENG vs SA 2022 | Internet reacts to Jos Buttler's incredible wicket-keeping to dismiss Aiden Markram

Chasing the target, South Africa lost wickets at regular intervals. They were reduced to 6/3 but a brilliant piece of fielding from Jos Buttler completely shattered their hopes of completing the chase. David Willey was bowling the fourth over of the innings and Heinrich Klaasen was on strike. He nudged the fifth ball on the leg-side and both batters ran for a single. Aiden Markram would have reached the batter's end in time but Jos Buttler’s extraordinary effort got him out.