ENG vs SA 2022 | Internet reacts to Jos Buttler's incredible wicket-keeping to dismiss Aiden Markram

Wicketkeepers always play a crucial role for a team and they can turn a game around with their glovework or fielding skills. Jos Buttler produced one of the most brilliant run-outs with his spectacular athleticism to earn his team the important breakthrough of Aiden Markram in the second one-dayer.
England is up against South Africa in an ODI series currently and the scoreline reads 1-1 so far. England won the second rain-affected ODI by 118 runs. The match was reduced to 29 overs and South Africa opted to bowl first after winning the toss. England scored 201 runs in 28.1 overs courtesy of Liam Livingstone and Sam Curran’s knock.
Chasing the target, South Africa lost wickets at regular intervals. They were reduced to 6/3 but a brilliant piece of fielding from Jos Buttler completely shattered their hopes of completing the chase. David Willey was bowling the fourth over of the innings and Heinrich Klaasen was on strike. He nudged the fifth ball on the leg-side and both batters ran for a single. Aiden Markram would have reached the batter's end in time but Jos Buttler’s extraordinary effort got him out.
Buttler was keeping the wickets and quickly got around the ball sprinting from behind the wickets. He made a dive in the air to produce an accurate throw and dismissed Markram without facing any delivery.
July 22, 2022
July 22, 2022
#JosButtler #ENGvSA
Jos Buttler Runouts>>>>— Saumyadeep Sharma (@Saumyadeep63) July 23, 2022
🥵 pic.twitter.com/8fnfMltdiA
Fly @josbuttler 👏#ENGvSA
Oh Jos Buttler, that was sensational.— Matt (@MatthewNewby) July 22, 2022
That run out by @josbuttler was pure class! #ENGvsSA— Davy Mannses (@DavyMannses) July 22, 2022
@rajasthanroyals is @josbuttler (JOS THE BOSS) Superman🥵🥵🤔🤔
Jos Buttler probably the greatest piece of wicketkeeping ever. Astonishing run out. #ENGvSA Outrageous. Sensational.— James Shillaker (@JamesShillaker) July 22, 2022
What a sensational run out! Cracking Friday night cricket! How did @josbuttler manage that?! #ENGvSA— Annie Day (@anniekday1) July 22, 2022
