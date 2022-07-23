ENG vs SA 2022 | I have enjoyed the break, a great win, remarks Sam Curran

Sam Curran stated he enjoyed the little rest due to an injury he got recently but was happy to contribute in a positive mindset with a man of the match performance in the second ODI against South Africa. He went on to discuss his partnership with Liam Livingsotne that helped turn the match's tide.

Sam Curran put in a typical all-rounder's performance on Friday in the second ODI versus the Proteas at Old Trafford to take home the man of the match award. The 24-year-old is returning from injury but did not take long to get back to his match-winning ways, contributing with both bat and the ball.

In a rain-curtailed match that saw only 29 overs allowed to be bowled each side, Sam Curran's cameo gave the hosts the edge by setting a difficult target of 202. He just took 18 balls for his knock of 32, hitting two fours and three maximums in the process.

"I think any time I go into bat, I try to bat with a batter's mindset. Coming back from injury, I wanted to be more consistent. With this batting lineup, I just look to chip in," he said in a post-match presentation as reported by ANI.

Parimatch Explore Parimatch review and find out what the best India cricket betting bookmaker is capable of! Find Out

This is only his second series in the format this year, having last played in July 2021 prior to the injury.

"I have enjoyed the break. I do not look too far ahead, but a great win. The message is always to take the positive option," he stated.

Along with Liam Livingstone, Curran put on 41 runs for the seventh wicket in a crucial juncture of the match. The former ended with a quickfire 38, taking just 26 balls.

"Me and Liam were just about picking your bowler and taking them down. The way he was striking was impressive. I just want to try and be adaptable and give Jos more options," Curran said of the partnership.

Curran will be looking forward to providing an exemplary performance once again in the third ODI at Leeds on Sunday, to help his team win the currently drawn three-match series.