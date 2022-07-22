WI vs IND 2022 | Understanding with Rahul Dravid has been really good, proclaims Shikhar Dhawan

Today at 9:45 AM
Ahead of the ODI series opener against West Indies, India's stand-in skipper Shikhar Dhawan has revealed that he shares a very good relationship with head coach Rahul Dravid since their last year's tour in Sri Lanka. Dhawan has also opened up about his recent Instagram reel which went viral.
For many years, Shikhar Dhawan has been a popular figure among Indian cricket fans for his feel-good behaviour on and off the field. In the absence of Rohit Sharma, the 36-year-old will work as stand-in Indian captain for their forthcoming three-match ODI series versus West Indies, beginning on July 22 at Queen's Park Oval. Dhawan, at the pre-match press conference, talked about many things but in all, there had always been happy vibes.
A recent Instagram reel, shared by Dhawan himself, got viral on social media in no time. There, even Rahul Dravid was seen having fun with his boys which attracted a lot of interest across the world. Dhawan later revealed how his thoughts about the modern-day relationships between players and coaches.
"I feel because of my nature and energy I am able to gel well with everyone. It is very important to have fun while working. Work goes on, but that liveliness creates a very good bond, as you saw in my reel, which also had Rahul bhai," Dhawan said at the pre-match press conference.
“The entire team was there (in the reel). These days there are reels, earlier there were team dinners or team activities. It creates bonding. It also feels good to make people happy through such reels over any other means."
Further, Dhawan mentioned he shares a wonderful bonding with Dravid since the last year's Sri Lanka tour where he led India's second-string side.
“I have very good relations with Rahul bhai. We were together in Sri Lanka as well. A good bond was created there. Our understanding is really good," Dhawan added.
Meanwhile, all three ODIs between India and West Indies, on July 22, 24, and 27 respectively, will be played at the same venue.
