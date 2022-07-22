WI vs IND 2022 | Understanding with Rahul Dravid has been really good, proclaims Shikhar Dhawan

For many years, Shikhar Dhawan has been a popular figure among Indian cricket fans for his feel-good behaviour on and off the field. In the absence of Rohit Sharma, the 36-year-old will work as stand-in Indian captain for their forthcoming three-match ODI series versus West Indies, beginning on July 22 at Queen's Park Oval. Dhawan, at the pre-match press conference, talked about many things but in all, there had always been happy vibes.