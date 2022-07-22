Suryakumar Yadav should be India's number 4, feels Scott Styris

Former New Zealand all-rounder Scott Styris feels that Suryakumar Yadav should be India's number 4 when it comes to white-ball cricket. The right-handed batter has done well in his short career so far and recently became the fifth Indian batter to score a century in the shortest format of the game.

Suryakumar Yadav is in good form and has done well for the Indian team. The right-handed batter scored a brilliant hundred in the final match of the T20I series against England and became the fifth Indian to achieve this feat. Suryakumar Yadav has a really good record when it comes to T20I cricket as he has scored 537 runs from the 19 games that he has played so far. He averages 44.28 in One Day Internationals (ODIs) which is quite decent as well.

Former New Zealand cricketer Scott Styris feels that Suryakumar Yadav is the batter who should be playing at the number 4 position for India.

"It's the other names around, you have got Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul and Virat Kohli - so the front three are taken. So there is a real squeeze where he fits in. I think he should be the No. 4 but he is up against the likes of Shreyas Iyer and the Sanju Samson," Scott Styris while speaking on SPORTS18's show 'SPORTS OVER THE TOP'.

With the kind of form that Suryakumar Yadav is in right now, it seems like he will be India's first choice when it comes to picking the playing XI.

The former Kiwi all-rounder also added that he is a big fan of Suryakumar Yadav.

"There are very few people on this planet who are bigger fans of SKY than I am, I can tell you that right now. If he is not in that side, then every other side around the world is just doing a little dance," Scott Styris added.