Sunil Gavaskar’s legacy grows as Leicester cricket ground to be named after him

Sunil Gavaskar has achieved yet another milestone that has become a part of his ever-growing legacy as Leicester cricket ground announced that it would be named in honour of the Indian batsman. This makes the former opener the only Indian to have a cricket ground named after him in Europe.
Sunil Gavaskar was perhaps the first true Indian cricket superstar, ushering India into many eras of firsts as the team spread its wings in the global scenario. However, even decades after his retirement, the former Indian opener remains as much of an ambassador for both the country as well as the sport in general.
It is no wonder then that the Leicester cricket ground announced on Friday that the five-acre facility will be named after the legendary batsman to honour his achievements. A huge mural of his on one of the walls of the stadium awaits him, with the 73-year-old set to visit the city and unveil his name plaque officially.
The honour makes Sunil Gavaskar the first-ever Indian to have a cricket ground named after him in Europe. However, outside the continent, Gavaskar already has stadiums named after him in Kentucky, United States of America and Zanzibar, Tanzania.
