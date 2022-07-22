Reports | KL Rahul tests positive for Covid-19, set to miss West Indies T20Is

As per multiple reports, including PTI and ANI, KL Rahul, set to make his return to cricket in the five-match T20I series versus West Indies, tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday. Rahul's news was confirmed by BCCI president Sourav Ganguly himself after an apex council meeting in Mumbai.

According to multiple reports, including Press Trust of India (PTI) and Asian News International (ANI), BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has revealed that KL Rahul, currently undergoing rehab at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru, has tested positive for Covid-19. With that, he is unlikely to play India's five-game T20I series versus West Indies, starting from August 1.

Recently, Rahul had groin surgery in Germany. After the successful operation, he returned to the NCA and has been continuously posting pictures on his social media account about his rehab programme. But then, he endured a massive setback.

Meanwhile, as per Cricbuzz, Ravindra Jadeja, named India's vice-captain for the forthcoming three-match ODI series against West Indies is a doubtful starter for the One-Day International (ODI) series, beginning on July 22. The news outlet reported Jadeja 'has a niggle on his knee and the medical advice being sought to determine the extent of the seriousness of his injury.'

"Sources within the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have revealed that there is a chance that Jadeja (33), the star all-rounder of the team, could be rested for the entire ODI series, the decision hinging on the precaution to not aggravate his injury, supposedly on his left knee," the report further added.

All three ODIs will be played at the Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain, Trinidad. They are scheduled for July 22, 24 and 27 respectively.