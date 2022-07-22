Reports | India to play T20I series against Australia and South Africa before T20 World Cup

Today at 8:31 AM
According to reports, India is slated to play two T20I series before the T20 world cup against Australia and South Africa. The T20 world cup is scheduled to begin in October and the series will help India prepare for the marquee tournament as they hope to win the title this time around.
India is set to play against two T20I series as they prepare for the T20 world cup first with Australia and South Africa as reported by news agency PTI. The T20I series will be right before the ICC T20 World Cup and India will be hoping to make the most of it. The series against South Africa will also include 3 ODIs and they will be played after the T20I series has concluded.
"As our secretary, Jay Shah had said recently, we will have two national teams of equal strength available. So the three ODIs will be played at a time when the national team leaves for the World T20," a BCCI source told PTI on conditions of anonymity.
"The ODI as per rotation was to come to Kolkata but it was during the time of Durga Puja and CAB won't be able to organize the police deployment during festival time. Hence one match has been allocated to Delhi," a BCCI source added.
Here is the schedule
T20Is vs Australia Sep 20: Mohali Sep 23: Nagpur Sep 25: Hyderabad
South Africa T20Is Sep 28: Trivandrum Oct 1: Guwahati Oct 3: Indore
ODIs Oct 6: Ranchi Oct 9: Lucknow Oct 11: Delhi.
