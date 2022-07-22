Reports | BYJU’s owes Rs 86.21 Crore to BCCI, Paytm wants to pull out as title sponsor

According to a report by PTI, BCCI jersey sponsor BYJU’s allegedly owes Rs 86.21 Crore as an outstanding amount to the BCCI. Also, Paytm has requested the cricketing body in the country to assign the India home cricket title rights to credit cards giants Mastercard, pending consideration from BCCI.

BYJU’s has a long withstanding relationship with the Board of Control for Cricket in India( BCCI) as they have been the jersey sponsor for the Indian cricket team for a long time. BYJU’s acquired the rights from OPPO in 2019 for the same but the deal expired in March this year. In April, both parties extended their partnership until the 2023 ODI World Cup.

Now, according to a report in PTI, BYJU’s owe Rs 86.21 Crore to BCCI

“As of today, BYJU’S owes dues of INR 86.21 Cr to the Board,” a BCCI source told PTI.

"We have extended the contract with the BCCI but it is not yet signed. After the contract signing is done, the payments will happen as per the contractual payment terms. So there are no dues pending from our side."

In another development, Paytm has made a request to the board to assign its home Cricket title rights to credit card major Mastercard. Notably, Paytm have a deal with BCC for the same that runs till March 31 next year.

“Paytm has requested the BCCI for reassignment and the board is considering it,” the cited source revealed.