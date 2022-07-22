Reports | BCCI likely to bring back Duleep Trophy, Irani Cup in next domestic calendar year

Today at 9:02 AM
According to Cricbuzz, the BCCI, after holding an Apex Council Meeting on Thursday, has decided to reintroduce the Duleep Trophy and the Irani Cup to the domestic calendar this year. The Duleep Trophy, last held three years ago in 2019, will begin on September 8 and run till September 25.
A total of five knockout games will feature in the matches to be played among five zones for the Duleep Trophy. The competition, last held three years ago, will be held from September 8 and run till September 25. And the Irani Cup, the traditional five-day one-off match held between the Ranji Trophy champions and the Rest of India, will be held from October 1 to 5. The match could not be played for the last two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Meanwhile, the Ranji Trophy will begin on December 13 in the 2022-23 season. The league stage will end on January 28 and the knockouts will be played from February 1 to 28.
"The other domestic tournaments to be conducted this year are Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (T20) - from October 11 to November 22, Vijay Hazare Trophy (One Day) - from November 12 to December 2, Men's U25 One Day competition - from November 20 to December 10, Col CK Nayudu Trophy (multi-day) - from January 1 to March 23, Vinoo Mankad Trophy (one-day) - from October 7 to 23, Cooch Behar Trophy (multi-day) - from November 5 to January 3 and Vijay Merchant Trophy U16 (multi-day) - from December 1 to January 20," the Cricbuzz report further highlighted about the other domestic competitions and its schedules.
"The senior women's T20 Trophy will be from October 11 to November 5, senior women's Inter Zonal T20 - from November 8 to 15, senior women T20 Challenger Trophy - from November 20 to 26, senior women's One-Day Trophy - from January 18 to February 7, senior women's Inter Zonal One-Day - from February 12 to 21, women's U23 T20 Trophy - from February 3 to 23, women's U23 One-Day Trophy - from February 26 to March 18, women's U19 T20 Trophy - from October 1 to 17, women's U19 T20 Challenger Trophy - from November 1 to 7, women's U19 One-Day Trophy - from December 7 to 23 and women's U-16 One-Day Trophy - from December 26 to January 3."
