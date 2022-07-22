Reports | BCCI likely to bring back Duleep Trophy, Irani Cup in next domestic calendar year

A total of five knockout games will feature in the matches to be played among five zones for the Duleep Trophy. The competition, last held three years ago, will be held from September 8 and run till September 25. And the Irani Cup, the traditional five-day one-off match held between the Ranji Trophy champions and the Rest of India, will be held from October 1 to 5. The match could not be played for the last two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.