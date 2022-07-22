Proteas Legends Dale Steyn and Jacques Kallis latest additions to Legends League Cricket

Today at 7:32 PM
The Legends League Cricket continues to grow bigger in stature after announcing South African greats Dale Steyn and Jacques Kallis will be taking part in the Legends Premier League. The tournament's season two already has confirmations from a host of legends and promises to be a great showcase.
After a blockbuster season one that made headlines around the world, the Legends League Cricket is expected to return with much fanfare later this year. The tournament had previously featured cricketers from England, South Africa, Australia, India, Pakistan and Sri Lanka, who made up the team's Asia, India and the Rest of the World. NDTV recently reported two new players will be joining the league this time around in the form of Jacques Kallis and Dayle Sten.
Jacques Kallis is one of the biggest superstars to join the league. The South African has over 10,000 runs and 250 wickets to his name in Tests and is considered by many to be the greatest all-rounders of all time.
"It feels great to be part of LLC and to play in season 2 of the league. I am looking forward to playing with other legends in the field," he said.
Compatriot Daniel Steyn will be joining him to represent the nation, having retired from professional cricket last year at the age of 38. The right-arm quick tallied 439 wickets in Tests in his career, etching his name in the list of greatest fast bowlers of all time.
"The list of players playing is amazing. We will have some good fun," the pacer expressed.
The Co-founder and Chief Operating Officer of the organizing entity, Raman Raheja was keen on the excitement the addition of these two cricketers will bring
"Legendary icons like Kallis and Steyn will bring more excitement and firepower to the field, entertaining the viewers with their performances. We welcome them to the Legends family and look forward to experiencing their cricketing magic on the field and getting entertained."
Virender Sehwag, Mashrafe Moraza, Eoin Morgan, Muttiah Muralitharan, Brett Lee, Shane Watson, Harbhajan Singh and Pathan brothers Irfan and Yusuf are a few other cricketers who have already confirmed their participation in the league.
