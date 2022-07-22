Proteas Legends Dale Steyn and Jacques Kallis latest additions to Legends League Cricket

After a blockbuster season one that made headlines around the world, the Legends League Cricket is expected to return with much fanfare later this year. The tournament had previously featured cricketers from England, South Africa, Australia, India, Pakistan and Sri Lanka, who made up the team's Asia, India and the Rest of the World. NDTV recently reported two new players will be joining the league this time around in the form of Jacques Kallis and Dayle Sten.