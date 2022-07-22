Mukesh Choudhary, Chetan Sakariya set to play Queensland's T20 Max series

Having made his ODI and T20I debuts last year for India against Sri Lanka, Sakariya, 24, has been a renowned face among the cricketing world already. Choydhari, on the other hand, had a breakthrough season in IPL this year under MS Dhoni's leadership. The 26-year-old was picked by the CSK at his base price of INR 20 lakhs in the mega auction and then yielded rich dividends by taking 16 wickets in 13 games in IPL 2022.