Mukesh Choudhary, Chetan Sakariya set to play Queensland's T20 Max series

India's Left-arm pacers Mukesh Choudhary and Chetan Sakariya will play Queensland's inaugural edition of the T20 Max series, beginning next month in Brisbane. The talented youngsters will test their wares in the T20 Max competition, which will begin on August 18 and run till September 4.
Having made his ODI and T20I debuts last year for India against Sri Lanka, Sakariya, 24, has been a renowned face among the cricketing world already. Choydhari, on the other hand, had a breakthrough season in IPL this year under MS Dhoni's leadership. The 26-year-old was picked by the CSK at his base price of INR 20 lakhs in the mega auction and then yielded rich dividends by taking 16 wickets in 13 games in IPL 2022.
In the competition, Sakariya will play for the Sunshine Coast while Choudhary will represent Wynnum-Manly.
"Player and coaching exchanges between the MRF Pace Foundation and Cricket Australia have been in place for almost 20 years, with the two Indian players marking the resumption of the relationship that was paused due to COVID," Cricket Australia said in a statement regarding the Indians' additions.
A host of #BBL and #IPL stars have signed up for Queensland's new KFC T20 Max tournament that begins next month in Brisbane. https://t.co/eBwGtlL63D— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) July 22, 2022
