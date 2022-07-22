IPL 2022 | Gautam Gambhir's backing played a key role in Deepak Hooda’s success, reveals Vijay Dahiya

Lucknow Super Giants assistant coach Vijay Dahiya has revealed that the immense support from Gautam Gambhir for Deepak Hooda played a part in his IPL success and his current form in international cricket. Dahiya also added that Hooda constantly tries to improve and is keen student of the game.

Deepak Hooda is one of the most discussed prospects in Indian cricket currently as he has been on an impressive run since the Ireland series. Hooda has scored 205 runs from four T20I innings so far at 68.33 with a solitairy hundred. Hooda’s red hot form commenced from IPL 2022 where he scored 451 runs at 32.21 while playing for Lucknow Super Giants. Hooda was playing for the new franchise for first time and was mentored by Gautam Gambhir.

LSG’s assistant coach Vijay Dahiya has said that Gambhir backed Hooda a lot and assured him that he will play all the games for the team.

"Gauti told him, whatever happens, you will play all the games. Deepak was pleasantly surprised, because it's the kind of backing he hadn't got in the IPL," Dahiya told ESPNCricinfo.

Hooda maintained his form after the IPL as well and scored 47*, 104 and 33 in the last three matches. He can also play a crucial role in the West Indies series considering his terrific outings so far. Dahiya elaborated that Hooda is a keen student and he constantly tries to improve his game.

"He's a keen student of the game. He wants to get better every day. There is purpose to his training, the hunger is immense. But sometimes, he could become too intense for someone who is keen to do well. He can be hard on himself at times," he explained.

"The shorter formats can be unforgiving, so we had to speak to him a few times to let go and be less intense. The thing with such a mindset is, when things are going well, you aren't going to find too many issues, but when things don't come off, that is when it could get tricky. But he'll learn, he has a tremendous work ethic, and it's all part of his development as a player."