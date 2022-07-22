IND vs WI 2022, 1st ODI | Internet reacts to Shamarh Brook's stunning diving effort robbing Shikhar Dhawan of sensational century

Today at 9:55 PM
It often requires a brilliant piece of fielding to end the innings when a batter is in sublime touch. In the first ODI between India and West Indies, Shikhar Dhawan was heading towards his century but a superb diving effort from Shamarh Brooks inside the 30-yard circle put an end to his onslaught.
India started well against West Indies in the first ODI and is heading towards a huge total. Openers Shikhar Dhawan and Shubhman Gill along with Shreyas Iyer scored fifties after West Indies invited the visitors to bat first. India was on 213/2 and Dhawan was determined to score his century but a blinder of a catch prevented him from doing so.
Gudakesh Motie was bowling the 34th over of the innings and he bowled a slow delivery wide outside off stump on the fourth ball. Shikhar Dhawan was on strike and he attempted a square drive through the air. Shamarh Brooks was fielding at point and the ball was going away from him. However, he caught a sensational catch with a diving effort to his right and dismissed Dhawan on 97 providing the hosts with a crucial breakthrough.
Oh no!
July 22, 2022
Sad
Heart Break 💔 for Shikhar Dhawan he departs on 97 !! Missed a well deserved ton .... 👏 Well played 🇮🇳 captain !#WIvIND #WIvsIND pic.twitter.com/QhYeur33p7— 🦋 Mee23 :) 🦋 (@2_Meenu23) July 22, 2022
Bad luck
Bad luck shikhar dhwan but you made my day. Well played #IndvsWI @SDhawan25 pic.twitter.com/74G7ij4ipA— Ayush™ 🇮🇳🚩 (@vkkings007) July 22, 2022
Just 3 runs
Shikhar dhawan missed his century by just 3 runs😭💔— ༇⃟⃢⃞𒃮⃞𒊓⃝⃣𒊓⃝𒃮⃞𓊈𓆩🇰Rrish𓆪𓊉 🖤༇⃟༇⃟⃢⃞𒅃⃝⃞⃣༇⃟ (@imkrrishh18) July 22, 2022
Well played Gabbar#WIvsIND #Dhawan pic.twitter.com/pSFGJYYTiF
Unlucky
Again unlucky 😭😭shikhar dhawan depart for 97— Ms dhoni (@HariomT21179693) July 22, 2022
But nice batting pic.twitter.com/l1SsGmYccO
Another day
Bad luck for shikhar dhawan 💔#IndvsWI pic.twitter.com/NGC5gsmXnt— Uday Adgaonkar 🇮🇳 (@Udayadgr) July 22, 2022
Massive disappointment!
While Just 3 runs away from his Century, Shikhar Dhawan losses his wicket, really disappointment for himself as well as for Fans.#WIvsIND #INDvWI #ShikharDhawan pic.twitter.com/Lmp5aRScWx— Resanth. (@Cric_Resanth) July 22, 2022
Well played!
Well played Shikhar Dhawan. 🇮🇳🏏— Abhishek Ojha (@vicharabhio) July 22, 2022
Had positive vibes about him after watching his interview with @Vimalwa sir yesterday. pic.twitter.com/Cne24dtYab
It hurts!
Shikhar got Out on 97#ShikharDhawan @GautamGambhir #IndvsWI pic.twitter.com/Hj6fR9aqg3— Trevor Belmonte (@TrevorBelmonte) July 22, 2022
LOL!
Shikhar Dhawan got 97 % in West Indies CBSE Board exam.#CBSEResult #INDvWI pic.twitter.com/pimKkaTUBk— ♓🕯️✝️♏🅰️♑ (@CaptainRo45) July 22, 2022
