IND vs WI 2022, 1st ODI | Internet reacts to Shamarh Brook's stunning diving effort robbing Shikhar Dhawan of sensational century

Gudakesh Motie was bowling the 34th over of the innings and he bowled a slow delivery wide outside off stump on the fourth ball. Shikhar Dhawan was on strike and he attempted a square drive through the air. Shamarh Brooks was fielding at point and the ball was going away from him. However, he caught a sensational catch with a diving effort to his right and dismissed Dhawan on 97 providing the hosts with a crucial breakthrough.