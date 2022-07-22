sport iconCricket

    IND vs WI 2022, 1st ODI | Internet reacts to Shamarh Brook's stunning diving effort robbing Shikhar Dhawan of sensational century

    Shikhar Dhawan scored 97 runs in the first ODI

    BCCI

    IND vs WI 2022, 1st ODI | Internet reacts to Shamarh Brook's stunning diving effort robbing Shikhar Dhawan of sensational century

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 9:55 PM

    It often requires a brilliant piece of fielding to end the innings when a batter is in sublime touch. In the first ODI between India and West Indies, Shikhar Dhawan was heading towards his century but a superb diving effort from Shamarh Brooks inside the 30-yard circle put an end to his onslaught.

    India started well against West Indies in the first ODI and is heading towards a huge total. Openers Shikhar Dhawan and Shubhman Gill along with Shreyas Iyer scored fifties after West Indies invited the visitors to bat first. India was on 213/2 and Dhawan was determined to score his century but a blinder of a catch prevented him from doing so. 

    Gudakesh Motie was bowling the 34th over of the innings and he bowled a slow delivery wide outside off stump on the fourth ball. Shikhar Dhawan was on strike and he attempted a square drive through the air. Shamarh Brooks was fielding at point and the ball was going away from him. However, he caught a sensational catch with a diving effort to his right and dismissed Dhawan on 97 providing the hosts with a crucial breakthrough.

