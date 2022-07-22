sport iconCricket

    More Options

    IND vs WI 2022, 1st ODI | Internet reacts to Nicholas Pooran's bullet throw rescuing hosts against Indian onslaught

    no photo
    camera iconcamera icon|

    Nicholas Pooran's brilliant run-out against the run of play livened up the first ODI

    West Indies Cricket

    IND vs WI 2022, 1st ODI | Internet reacts to Nicholas Pooran's bullet throw rescuing hosts against Indian onslaught

    no photo

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 8:42 PM

    Nicholas Pooran produced a gem of a play with a rocket direct throw at the Queen’s Park Oval on Friday to terminate a dominant Indian opening partnership and bring his side back into the game. The wicket has injected some much needed spice as the hosts attempt to build up on the unexpected blow.

    After Nicholas Pooran won the toss and chose to bowl first in the first ODI between India and West Indies at the Queen’s Park Oval on Friday, questions were raised about whether it was the right decision under the blaring sun in Port of Spain. As it turned out, the Indian openers were more than happy to open the batting, as they sent the ball to all parts of the ground in the powerplay.  

    With regular captain Rohit Sharma resting from the series, Shubman Gill took charge of setting up the stage for India along with intermittent skipper Shikhar Dhawan. Both batsmen raced to 50 as they built up a partnership of 119, extracting costly overs from the likes of Alzarri Joseph. However, just when it looked like the Men in Blue were headed for a grand opening partnership, Nicholas Pooran rose up like the leader he is to provide the hosts with a crucial breakthrough.

    Parimatch

    Explore Parimatch review and find out what the best India cricket betting bookmaker is capable of!

    Find Out

    Gill gently pushed the ball towards midwicket while facing Joseph in the 18th over and rushed towards the bowler’s end for a single. The ever-sharp Pooran raced to the ball and slung it at the stumps with lightning pace. A desperate stretch from the opener was not enough to rescue him, as he was found well short of the crease in the replays.

    Pooran’s brilliance has brought Shreyas Iyer onto the pitch and gives his bowlers a chance to tighten the screws on the visitors.

    Bullet throw!

    Gill departs!

    Unlucky

    Superb Throw

    Appreciate!

    Poor running

    Great effort!

    He would've for sure

    Crazy

    Missed opportunity!

    Follow us on Facebook here

    Stay connected with us on Twitter here

    Like and share our Instagram page here

    SHOW COMMENTS drop down