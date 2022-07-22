sport iconCricket

    IND vs WI 2022, 1st ODI | Internet reacts to Alzarri Joseph's twin strike with sensational yorkers

    Alzarri Joseph picked two wickets in the first ODI against India

    IND vs WI 2022, 1st ODI | Internet reacts to Alzarri Joseph's twin strike with sensational yorkers

    Yorkers are the most lethal weapon any pace bowler can process and they restrict batters from attempting any big shot resulting in dot balls. Alzarri Joseph nailed two perfect yorkers in the penultimate over of the innings and helped his team to prevent visitors from scoring a mammoth total.

    After getting to a fiery start against West Indies in the first ODI, India posted a total of 308/7. Openers provided them with a start of 119 runs for the first wicket and seemed to be heading towards a huge total of around 350. However, the pitch played on a slower side after 40 overs and West Indies bowlers restricted Indian batters from accelerating run-rate. Deepak Hooda and Axar Patel were propelling the scoreboard but a brilliant over from Alzarri Joseph restricted them from doing so. 

    Alzarri Joseph came to bowl the penultimate over of the innings and he bowled an inch-perfect yorker on the third ball to Axar Patel. Axar had no answer to such a tough question and was dismissed. Joseph removed Hooda on the final delivery of the over with an identical ball in the blockhole and the sound of the timber made the bowler happy. 

