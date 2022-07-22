IND vs WI 2022, 1st ODI | Internet reacts to Alzarri Joseph’s twin strike with sensational yorkers

After getting to a fiery start against West Indies in the first ODI, India posted a total of 308/7. Openers provided them with a start of 119 runs for the first wicket and seemed to be heading towards a huge total of around 350. However, the pitch played on a slower side after 40 overs and West Indies bowlers restricted Indian batters from accelerating run-rate. Deepak Hooda and Axar Patel were propelling the scoreboard but a brilliant over from Alzarri Joseph restricted them from doing so.