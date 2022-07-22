IND vs WI 2022, 1st ODI | Internet reacts to Alzarri Joseph’s twin strike with sensational yorkers

Today at 11:17 PM
Yorkers are the most lethal weapon any pace bowler can process and they restrict batters from attempting any big shot resulting in dot balls. Alzarri Joseph nailed two perfect yorkers in the penultimate over of the innings and helped his team to prevent visitors from scoring a mammoth total.
After getting to a fiery start against West Indies in the first ODI, India posted a total of 308/7. Openers provided them with a start of 119 runs for the first wicket and seemed to be heading towards a huge total of around 350. However, the pitch played on a slower side after 40 overs and West Indies bowlers restricted Indian batters from accelerating run-rate. Deepak Hooda and Axar Patel were propelling the scoreboard but a brilliant over from Alzarri Joseph restricted them from doing so.
Alzarri Joseph came to bowl the penultimate over of the innings and he bowled an inch-perfect yorker on the third ball to Axar Patel. Axar had no answer to such a tough question and was dismissed. Joseph removed Hooda on the final delivery of the over with an identical ball in the blockhole and the sound of the timber made the bowler happy.
Beauty!
Bowled!
Excellent!
Excellent final over from Alzarri Joseph to complete his spell. Axar and Hooda had no answers against those two excellent reverse swinging deliveries. Late movement off the surface plus extra pace did the job for the bowler. #IndvsWI , #CricketTwitter— Prabuddha Ghosh (@TheCluelessBong) July 22, 2022
What?
Scoreboard will say "Bowled Alzarri Joseph".— Indian Elon Musk (@WittyAbuser) July 22, 2022
But actually it is:@HoodaOnFire Caught and bowled by @imVkohli.
Benching a player in red hot form for MRF ZLX was not a smart move.#IndvsWI #INDvsWIonFanCode #INDvWI #WIvIND #Cricket #ViratKohli #hooda @SGanguly99 @JayShah @imVkohli
What a delivery!
Alzarri Joseph strikes— Mr_feiz_17 (@Apka_Apna_JEEJU) July 22, 2022
Deepak & Axar gone, INDIA 299-7(49) #INDvWI pic.twitter.com/jyDJQpdznk
Boom
#IndvsWI Alzarri Joseph 💥🤯— Chris H Bhinder (@BhinderChris_H) July 22, 2022
INDIA 298-7 49 overs
Alzarri strikes
Alzarri Joseph 😍— Shawty. (@shamika_xx) July 22, 2022
He gets him!
Axar departs 😐 Alzarri Joseph gets his man.— CricketWithAman (@imAmanParihar) July 22, 2022
🇮🇳 294/6 (48.3 ov) #WIvIND pic.twitter.com/d72U9KynbS
Washi over Axar?
Axar Patel is overrated , we should prefer Washington Sundar or jadeja if they are fit tbh!— Taranveer (@TARANVEERJASWAL) July 22, 2022
Lord fans in the house!
Thank u alzari Josep for cleaning axar Patel Beacuse we want lord shardul at crease #IndvsWI #WIvIND— SUCHET (@SuchetSamudre) July 22, 2022
