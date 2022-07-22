Don't understand why selectors have rested Virat Kohli for West Indies series, states Dilip Vengsarkar

Virat Kohli is not a part of India's series against the West Indies as he was given a break by the selectors. Many former cricketers have raised their eyebrows regarding the same as they feel that the star Indian batter should have gone to the Caribbean as it would have helped him regain his form. With the T20 World Cup slated to begin in October this year, the Indian team management will want Virat Kohli at his very best as he is an integral part of the team.

"I don't understand why the Indian selectors have rested him for the West Indies series. If he is in their scheme of things for the T20 World Cup in Australia, he should play as many games as possible to get his form and confidence back. That would help him. Resting him sends a wrong signal because if he is going to Australia, then he will go without really big scores behind him. That would worry him as well. I always feel that when you are not scoring runs, it's important to play as many matches as possible and spend time in the middle, and get back among the runs. This game is all about confidence," Dilip Vengsarkar told Khaleej Times.