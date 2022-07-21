Would advise Hardik Pandya to remain focused on his game, proclaims Shoaib Akhtar

Shoaib Akhtar has advised Hardik Pandya to keep his focus on the game for continuing the good work with both bat and ball. The former Pakistani speedster believes Hardik, whom he labelled as a 'rare talent', has been enjoying himself on and off the field nowadays but there must be a limitation.

Ever since IPL 2022, Hardik Pandya has been doing wonders with both bat and ball for both club and country. The 28-year-old all-rounder first led Gujarat Titans to win the prestigious IPL 2022 title, and then played pivotal roles in India's limited-overs series in Ireland and England. In fact, in the last ODI assignment against the Jos Buttler-led side, he was adjudged the Player of the Series for his all-round contributions.

Former Pakistani fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar lauded Hardik for his impressive run of form and highlighted how the latter looked a bit 'unfit and casual' two years earlier. However, at the same time, Akhtar mentioned that India's star all-rounder must remain focused on his game to carry the momentum forward.

"I was happy to see Hardik Pandya perform as a bowler as he brings an incredible balance to the team. I am also delighted that he has become serious about his fitness. He got a good shock when he was out of the team for 1-2 years as he was a bit unfit and casual," Akhtar said in a video on his YouTube channel.

"He (Hardik) seems to enjoy his life on the field. Off the field, don't enjoy it too much as he is a rare talent. He is a great fielder, a great bowler, actually, he is a great addition to the pace battery. He outshone other bowlers and I would advise him to remain focused on his game."

Hardik will be back in action in India's five-match T20I series against West Indies, starting on August 1.