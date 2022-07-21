WATCH | Somerset’s Jack Leach pulls off an 'audacious' reverse sweep for six in County Championship

Today at 1:02 PM
Jack Leach, one of the very popular figures in the cricketing world in recent times, made headlines on Wednesday during Somerset’s County Championship fixture against Yorkshire. Coming at No. 9 in Taunton, Leach brought out a superb reverse sweep which ended up sailing over the ropes.
Jack Leach, the unsung hero of England's famous win at the Headingley Test against Australia in 2019, did something special with the bat on Wednesday during his County side Somerset's match against Yorkshire at The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton. Opting to bat, Somerset piled up 424 in the first innings and restricted Yorkshire to 167/4 till stumps on Day 2. But Leach, during Yorkshire's innings, played an audacious stroke in his breezy cameo of 18-ball 16 which went viral on social media in no time.
During the 116th over, bowled by Jack Shutt, Leach, a left-handed batter, switched to his right to play a reverse sweep. He timed it so well that the ball went straight over deep point for six runs. England's Barmy Army shared the clip on Twitter to lavish praise, captioning: "Struggling through hump day? Fear not, here is Jack Leach hitting a reverse sweep for 6."
It was a pretty special shot from Leach, who is technically more of a defensive batter rather than the aggressive one.
Here's Jack Leach's reverse sweep for six runs:
Struggling through hump day?— England’s Barmy Army (@TheBarmyArmy) July 20, 2022
Fear not, here is Jack Leach hitting a reverse sweep for 6 😍 pic.twitter.com/zaA2tkohSC
