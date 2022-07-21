WATCH | Somerset’s Jack Leach pulls off an 'audacious' reverse sweep for six in County Championship

Jack Leach, the unsung hero of England's famous win at the Headingley Test against Australia in 2019, did something special with the bat on Wednesday during his County side Somerset's match against Yorkshire at The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton. Opting to bat, Somerset piled up 424 in the first innings and restricted Yorkshire to 167/4 till stumps on Day 2. But Leach, during Yorkshire's innings, played an audacious stroke in his breezy cameo of 18-ball 16 which went viral on social media in no time.