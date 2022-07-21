WATCH | India’s Navdeep Saini takes five-wicket haul on his County Championship debut with Kent

After being folded for 165 in the first innings, Sam Billings-led Kent needed someone from the bowling unit to inspire. Then Saini became the man they were looking for as the 29-year-old completed a five-wicket haul to help his side bowl Warwickshire out for 225. He returned figures of 18-4-72-5, and in the process, he dismissed Chris Benjamin(7 off 21 balls), Dan Mousley (0 off 5 balls), Michael Burgess (0 off 10 balls), Henry Brookes (6 off 29 balls), and Craig Miles (5 off 19 balls). At stumps, Kent reached 198/4 in the second innings, leading Warwickshire by 138 runs.