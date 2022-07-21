Watch | Cheteshwar Pujara becomes first Sussex batter in 118 years to score 3 double centuries in a season

Today at 7:14 PM
Cheteshwar Pujara became the first batter in 118 years to score three double centuries in a season for his county team Sussex. The right-handed batter who is also the captain of the team has been in ominous form this season and has done exceptionally well and was applauded at the iconic Lord's.
The star Indian batter scored 231 from 403 balls against Middlesex at the iconic Lord's cricket ground. The spectators present in the stadium applauded the senior batter after his brilliant performance. Pujara's Sussex teammates were also seen celebrating their captain's fine knock which helped them post a good total.
Out onto the balcony to stand and applaud a fantastic innings. 👏@cheteshwar1 💯💯 pic.twitter.com/2hmvm9wMz4— Sussex Cricket (@SussexCCC) July 20, 2022
Pujara had been named the captain of the side in place of Tom Haines after he got injured before the game. This is Cheteshwar Pujara's 5th century from the 7 games that he has played so far in the county season.
