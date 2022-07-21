Indian batters need to improve how they play left-arm seamers, remarks Wasim Jaffer

“Talking from India’s batting perspective, they need to improve how they play left-arm seamers. That has been a concern, including Trent Boult, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Reece Topley probably in the series. That is one box they need to tick, where they are getting some Indian bowlers to bowl them in the nets. That has been a concern, when the ball gets old it’s fine but those bowlers have troubled the Indian batters. This is one area I feel Indian batters need to improve going forward," said Wasim Jaffer while speaking with News18.