Indian batters need to improve how they play left-arm seamers, remarks Wasim Jaffer

Former Indian cricketer Wasim Jaffer remarks that Indian batters need to improve their game when it comes to playing against left-arm seamers. In the recently concluded ODI series against England, India's top-order struggled against David Willey and Reece Topley both of whom are left-arm pacers.
Indian batters over the years have struggled against left-arm pacers which is now a well-known fact in cricketing circles. If you go back to the final of the 2017 champions trophy, Mohammed Amir had rattled the Indian top-order which had Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan and Virat Kohli. All three batting greats have struggled against left-arm seamers for quite some time now and it seems like they have not found a way to deal with it.
In the 2019 World Cup, India was up against New Zealand in the semi-final and we saw a repeat of what had happened in the champions trophy. The only difference was that KL Rahul was playing in place of an injured Shikhar Dhawan and he too struggled against left-arm pacers.
Former Indian batter Wasim Jaffer remarks that this is a major cause of concern for the Indian team management and the batters need to find a way to deal with it as quickly as possible. He feels this is one area that India needs to improve on.
“Talking from India’s batting perspective, they need to improve how they play left-arm seamers. That has been a concern, including Trent Boult, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Reece Topley probably in the series. That is one box they need to tick, where they are getting some Indian bowlers to bowl them in the nets. That has been a concern, when the ball gets old it’s fine but those bowlers have troubled the Indian batters. This is one area I feel Indian batters need to improve going forward," said Wasim Jaffer while speaking with News18.
It remains to be seen what the Indian team management thinks of this problem and how they tackle it before the all-important T20 world cup is scheduled to take place in Australia later this year.
