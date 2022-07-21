IND vs WI | Wish to see more of Deepak Hooda, reveals Pragyan Ojha

Former India spinner Pragyan Oja revealed that he wants to see how Deepak Hood a in the upcoming games against West Indies and hopes that the batter gets more game time. Deepak Hooda has impressed with his performances in the shortest format of the game and also scored a century against Ireland.

Deepak Hooda has impressed fans as well as former cricketers in the matches that he has played so far for India. The right-handed batter during India's tour of Ireland smashed a brilliant hundred which will be remembered for a long time. Hooda with that century became only the fourth batter to score a century in T20Is for India. Post that, Suryakumar Yadav too joined the elite list after he too scored a hundred against England in the third T20I of the series.

Many players feel that Deepak Hooda should get more games as he can do well. Pragyan Ojha, a former Indian spinner talked about the same and revealed that he wishes to see Deepak Hooda to get more game time.

"I wish to see more of Deepak Hooda, because he has shown a lot of promise. He has overcome a lot of hurdles in domestic cricket and made his place in the Indian team. I am curious to see how he performs," said Pragyan Ojha on Cricbuzz.

Ojha further added and said that even Suryakumar Yadav is also someone still relatively new and he will have his eyes on him too.

"Suryakumar Yadav is a little senior, but he is still making his place in the team, I want to see how these two players do in this series," Pragyan Ojha added.