Hardik Pandya is India's most valuable player in white-ball cricket, states Aakash Chopra

Former Indian opening batter Aakash Chopra stated that Hardik Pandya is India's most valuable player when it comes to white-ball cricket. Hardik Pandya has done well since his return to the national side and even won the player of the series award for his brilliant showing during the ODI series.

Hardik Pandya is having a dream run since his return to the Indian team. The all-rounder who had been out of the team since the T20 world cup last year has delivered with both bat and ball. Hardik Pandya was adjudged player of the series in the recently concluded One Day International (ODI) series against England. He played an important role in the series decider by picking 4 wickets and also contributed valuable runs with the bat that helped India seal the series.

Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra has stated that Hardik Pandya is one of the most valuable players that India has in white-ball cricket. Chopra feels that it is very difficult to find the all-rounders' replacement at this time given the kind of form that he is in.

“Hardik Pandya - he has been absolutely stellar. One thing is getting proved that he is India’s most valuable player in white-ball cricket. I don’t think there is going to be anyone who is going to come close to him,” said Aakash Chopra in a video that he uploaded on his YouTube channel.

Chopra asserted that India might be able to find many spin-bowling all-rounders but not someone like Hardik Pandya who is a fast bowling all-rounder.

“If Hardik Pandya is fit, his replacement is not available. You will get many spin-bowling all-rounders in India, you get them easily, in different formats, but you don’t get a fast-bowling all-rounder at all, it is not possible at all,” he added.