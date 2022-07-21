Feel Shreyas Iyer has real possibility to become captain of the Indian team, opines Scott Styris

Former New Zealand cricketer Scott Styris is of the opinion that Shreyas Iyer has a real possibility to become captain of the Indian team. The right-handed batter had a forgettable tour of England as he was constantly troubled with the short ball and was unable to score runs freely in the series.

Shreyas Iyer is often regarded as one of the finest batters who can make it big in the future for India. The right-handed batter had a brilliant series earlier this year against Sri Lanka in the shortest format of the game. However, after the series, Shreyas Iyer featured in the IPL where he was the captain of the Kolkata Knight Riders. Iyer was unable to get going in the cash-rich league and was constantly troubled with the short ball.

After the IPL, Shreyas Iyer featured in the home series against South Africa where the batter could not find a way out when it came to facing short balls. But, according to many the 27-year-old batter has leadership qualities and could be the next big thing in Indian cricket. Former New Zealand cricketer Scott Styris is of the opinion that Iyer can become the captain of the Indian team.

"What I really like about Shreyas Iyer is the leadership qualities that he possesses. I think he's a real possibility to be a captain as well for India," said Scott Styris while speaking on SPORTS18's show 'Sports over the top'.

Scott Styris also talked about Shreyas Iyer's problems against the short ball and feels that the batter has to find a way out as teams around the world know about his problems against it.

"What I don't like, the negative if you like, is that there is no secret about Shreyas. He has real problems with the short ball. I think you'll see a lot of teams attack him with the quick bowlers look to attack the body with the bouncer, go under the armpit if you like because I'm not sure he is found a way. He's almost a little bit like Suresh Raina in that regard where teams now know how to attack him.

It's now up to Shreyas Iyer to find a way to succeed against that style of bowling. If he can do that, then I think he's one of the first names you write down in that Indian side. I really do like all the qualities about him, but until then, I think you've just got to give him opportunities and if he can’t find success then you need to find someone else who can, but he’s very talented" Scott Styris concluded.