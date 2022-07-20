WATCH | Babar Azam gets completely outdone around the legs by Prabath Jayasuriya’s spinning beauty

The first Test match between Sri Lanka and Pakistan was memorable for many reasons but one thing that really stood out was the quality of spin bowling on display. The likes of Yasir Shah and Prabath Jayasuriya bowled some incredible deliveries to leave the batsmen humiliated and take their wickets in style. From their combined lot of 14 wickets across the four innings, perhaps none was as impressive as the corker Jayasuriya bowled to Babar Azam on what turned out to be the final day of the Test match.