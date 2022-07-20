Virat Kohli should be there in T20 World Cup squad, asserts Syed Kirmani

Today at 8:42 AM
Syed Kirmani is of the belief that Virat Kohli should be a certainty in the T20 World Cup squad as he has a lot of experience on his side. Kirmani also added that a player with his abilities and experience deserves to be in the team and can be a game-changer in the T20 World Cup this year.
Virat Kohli’s seemingly unending form slump has spurred a discussion and many of the former cricketers have advised him to take a break from the game to bounce back. Along with finding it hard to score a hundred, Kohli has been struggling to find runs and that has left the Indian team worried. The veteran batter has got backing from captain Rohit Sharma and coach Rahul Dravid but his crucial role in the middle order makes his performance very important.
Kohli has been given constant breaks from the tight cricketing scheduled but none worked for him. He will also miss the upcoming West Indies and Zimbabwe series. Former India cricketer Syed Kirmani feels that Kohli should definitely be in the T20 World Cup squad and he will be a game-changer after finding his rhythm once again.
"Virat Kohli has loads of experience. He should be in the T20 World Cup squad. Once Kohli returns to form, he will be unstoppable. He could be a game-changer. A player with Kohli's experience and abilities deserves to be in the World Cup squad," Kirmani told Dainik Jagran.
Deepak Hooda played some impressive knocks against Ireland and England recently but he had to make way for Kohli once he was back. With Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, and Suryakumar Yadav also in the fray the competition for a middle-order spot is tough. Kirmani stated that Kohli should be given chance considering his contribution to the national team.
"There is tough competition in the Indian team. Look, if someone else was going through the rough patch that Kohli is, he would have been dropped from the team by now. But I feel that an established player should be given the benefit of the doubt," he explained.
