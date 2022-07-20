Virat Kohli should be there in T20 World Cup squad, asserts Syed Kirmani

Virat Kohli’s seemingly unending form slump has spurred a discussion and many of the former cricketers have advised him to take a break from the game to bounce back. Along with finding it hard to score a hundred, Kohli has been struggling to find runs and that has left the Indian team worried. The veteran batter has got backing from captain Rohit Sharma and coach Rahul Dravid but his crucial role in the middle order makes his performance very important.