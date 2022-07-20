Rishabh Pant is one of those players who can play 360 degrees, remarks Darren Gough

Today at 9:19 AM
Darren Gough has praised Rishabh Pant after his superb performance in the England series saying he is one of those players who can play his strokes in all areas of the ground. Gough further stated that Pant is finding his best position where he can help the Indian team in winning the matches.
India's tour to England was a very good outing for them as they won the white-ball series after suffering a defeat in the rescheduled Test. The Indian team put on an inspiring performance in the white-ball series and there were a lot of positives for the side. Along with the bowling unit doing considerably well, Rishabh Pant stepping up in tough situations was one of the biggest takeaways. Pant scored a hundred in the one-off Test and had put India in a strong position by the end of the first innings.
He scored another century in the third ODI of the series which was instrumental in handing the Indian team a series win. Darren Gough has backed Pant saying he is full of confidence and can play his shots to all areas of the ground.
"It was everything that you would expect from Rishabh Pant. Ever since we have seen him burst onto the scene, he is just one of those players who can play 360 degrees, the new breed of cricketers that we are seeing around the world now. He is full of confidence, and believes in his own abilities. And you can see why. You have to play Pant, no matter what. He is finding his best position where he can help India win games," Gough told Cricket.com.
"He is one of the better players. You have to get him in as soon as you can. There is no point in holding him back. You get your best players in and let them bat. And if they bat the time, you get a big score. He has shown the world how good he is in all formats. Not just red-ball, in white-ball as well. This has been a big year for Pant."
India will now take on West Indies in the upcoming series and Pant has been rested for the tournament.
