Rishabh Pant is one of those players who can play 360 degrees, remarks Darren Gough

India's tour to England was a very good outing for them as they won the white-ball series after suffering a defeat in the rescheduled Test. The Indian team put on an inspiring performance in the white-ball series and there were a lot of positives for the side. Along with the bowling unit doing considerably well, Rishabh Pant stepping up in tough situations was one of the biggest takeaways. Pant scored a hundred in the one-off Test and had put India in a strong position by the end of the first innings.

He scored another century in the third ODI of the series which was instrumental in handing the Indian team a series win. Darren Gough has backed Pant saying he is full of confidence and can play his shots to all areas of the ground.

"It was everything that you would expect from Rishabh Pant. Ever since we have seen him burst onto the scene, he is just one of those players who can play 360 degrees, the new breed of cricketers that we are seeing around the world now. He is full of confidence, and believes in his own abilities. And you can see why. You have to play Pant, no matter what. He is finding his best position where he can help India win games," Gough told Cricket.com.