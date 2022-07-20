Even Babar Azam wants to see Virat Kohli score runs, states Salman Butt

Former Pakistan opening batter Salman Butt stated that even Babar Azam wants to see Virat Kohli score runs. The former Indian captain has struggled to get some big runs under his belt for quite some time and Kohli has been under the scanner as his last century came in 2019 against Bangladesh.

Virat Kohli's struggle to get big runs under his belt has been a topic of debate for quite some time. The former Indian captain failed to impress in the recently concluded series against England. Kohli could not even notch up a fifty throughout the tour which can be a worrying sign for the team management as they look to zero in on the squad for the marquee tournament slated to begin later this year.

Many ex-cricketers have come out in support of Virat Kohli and the most recent one is Salman Butt. The former opening batter of the Pakistan team stated that even Babar Azam wants to see Virat Kohli return to form.

“Even Babar Azam wants to see him scoring runs. Virat Kohli is a big player, there's no doubt about that. Any player can have bad patches, sometimes they can go frustratingly longer. People stop believing in you. But then, big players always come back,” said Salman Butt on his official YouTube channel.

Salman Butt also said that Virat Kohli should be backed instead of putting him down.

“When he was enjoying a good run for many years, people used to say, 'this guy can never go out of form'. So, it's the human side of it. He should be backed instead of saying 'he has failed' again and again. It is a game of cricket at the end of the day”, he added.