England will miss Ben Stokes' all-round contribution, admits Eoin Morgan

Today at 5:38 PM
Former England captain Eoin Morgan admitted that the English team will miss Ben Stokes as an all-rounder who contributed a lot to the side. Ben Stokes retired from One Day Internationals (ODIs) after the game against South Africa and will focus on playing T20Is and Test cricket in the future.
England's star all-rounder Ben Stokes announced his retirement from One Day Internationals (ODIs) recently. The English all-rounder played his final ODI against South Africa on Tuesday which his side lost. Stokes could only manage to score 5 runs during the game but received a standing ovation from the crowd while walking back to the pavilion which moved him and brought tears to his eyes.
Parimatch
Explore Parimatch review and find out what the best India cricket betting bookmaker is capable of!Find Out
Former English captain Eoin Morgan also announced his retirement from international cricket last month. England's world cup-winning captain talked about Ben Stokes and admitted that the English team will miss the all-rounder.
“England will miss his all-round contribution — on the field and in the changing room. Possibly more so in the changing room. He is a true leader who drags people with him and makes people better players by making them believe anything is possible. It was a huge pleasure to be able to take the field with him for such a long time and for him to retire from this form at 31 years of age is incredibly sad," said Eoin Morgan while speaking to Sky Sports.
Ben Stokes played his final ODI against his home crowd at Durham. During his ODI career, the star all-rounder featured in 105 matches scoring 2,924 runs and scalped 74 wickets.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.