England will miss Ben Stokes' all-round contribution, admits Eoin Morgan

England's star all-rounder Ben Stokes announced his retirement from One Day Internationals (ODIs) recently. The English all-rounder played his final ODI against South Africa on Tuesday which his side lost. Stokes could only manage to score 5 runs during the game but received a standing ovation from the crowd while walking back to the pavilion which moved him and brought tears to his eyes.

“England will miss his all-round contribution — on the field and in the changing room. Possibly more so in the changing room. He is a true leader who drags people with him and makes people better players by making them believe anything is possible. It was a huge pleasure to be able to take the field with him for such a long time and for him to retire from this form at 31 years of age is incredibly sad," said Eoin Morgan while speaking to Sky Sports.