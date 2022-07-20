ENG vs SA 2022 | Could not find breakthroughs in the first innings, admits Jos Buttler

Jos Buttler has stated that England were not able to find breakthroughs while bowling in the first innings against South Africa after suffering a 62-run defeat. Buttler also stated that the pitch got slower as the game progressed and it was tough to time the ball while batting for both sides.

South Africa started the ODI series against England on a positive note winning the first game by 62 runs and taking lead by 1-0. South Africa opted to bat first and posted a huge total of 333/5. Rassie van der Dussen played a knock of 133 runs from 117 balls while Janneman Malan and Aiden Markram scored half-centuries. Hitting big sixes on the surface was difficult and the visitors posted such a mammoth total without hitting any six.

Reflecting on South Africa’s innings, England captain Jos Buttler said that the bowlers lacked in taking wickets at regular intervals.

"Tough day. The efforts were outstanding to field first in that heat. It was a good toss to win and we couldn't find those breakthroughs. A fantastic partnership. You need to take wickets to stem the flow in this format but they ran well and put us under pressure,” Buttler said in the post-match presentation.

Chasing the target, England started well as the opening pair of Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow 102 runs but they lost wickets regularly after the departure of Jason Roy. Joe Root held one end and scored 86 runs but his knock was not enough to secure a win for England. The team eventually bundled out on 271 losing the game by 62 runs.

Reflecting on the defeat, Buttler said that the opposition read the conditions very well and bowled accordingly.

"We never quite managed to impose ourselves and the wicket got slower and lower, and tougher to time the ball. It wasn't through a lack of trying. Those two at the top are explosive players but South Africa read the conditions well and were smart with the way they bowled,” he explained.

The second ODI of the series will be played on July 22 at Old Trafford, Manchester.