County Championship | Used to play with my Playstation choosing Lancashire, recalls Washington Sundar

Washington Sundar had an impressive debut in the County Championship for Lancashire by picking up four wickets for 69 runs against Northamptonshire on Tuesday during Day 1 of their contest. The 22-year-old dismissed Will Young (2 off 25 runs), Rob Keogh (54 off 82 runs), Ryan Rickleton (22 off 41 runs), and Tom Taylor (1 off 4 runs) and will be keen to complete a five-wicket haul on Day 2. At stumps, Northants were 218/7.

Ahead of making his debut whilst speaking on the Lancashire Youtube channel, Sundar recalled his gaming days as a child. The off-spinner went down the line to remember he used to play with Lancashire on Playstation.

“I remember playing with my Playstation and choosing Lancashire against most of the domestic teams here. It is great to be here and playing for Lancashire," Washington said in an interview with the club’s official YouTube channel.

Speaking about the squad members, Sundar commented: “It has got some exciting talents and some experienced players. I am looking forward to sharing the dressing room with them and to sharing knowledge about how cricket is played here."

Further, Sundar revealed he used to be England's legendary all-rounder Andrew Flintoff in the games. The off-spinner also mentioned he is excited to play alongside James Anderson , who plays for Lancashire.

"I used to be Andrew Flintoff because he would give me four overs of solid pace and swing, and obviously he could come down at six or seven and tonk some huge sixes. Obviously, James Anderson is a legend, he can swing the ball both ways. Looking forward to seeing him here, seeing him bowl and how he goes about his things," he signed off.