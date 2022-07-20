County Championship | Cheteshwar Pujara notches hundred on captaincy debut for Sussex

Cheteshwar Pujara has been continuing his stupendous run with Sussex, registering his fifth County Championship hundred of the season, this time as a club's captain. Pujara's latest hundred came against Middlesex on Day 1 of their Division 2 fixture at the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground.

Cheteshwar Pujara scored a superb century in his first match as Sussex captain against Middlesex on Tuesday. The 34-year-old scored his fifth century in this ongoing County Championship season. At stumps on Day 1, Pujara remained unbeaten on 115 as Sussex reached closed on 328 for 4 at Lord's Cricket Ground. He hit nine fours and a six so far to reach there.

Notably, Pujara was captaining Sussex after he was named as the stand-in skipper for their contest against Middlesex. Pujara's appointment as skipper came after Sussex's regular captain Tom Haines was ruled out of action for up to six weeks with a broken bone in his hand whilst batting against Leicestershire earlier this July.

"Puj was very keen to step up in the absence of Tom, he sees the potential in this side and has been a natural leader ever since he joined. Puj is a vastly experienced and quality person who I know will do a fantastic job," Sussex coach Ian Salisbury said in a statement released by Sussex Cricket.

Pujara stitched a 219-run stand for the 4th wicket along with Tom Alsop, who was dismissed for 135 but did enough to take Sussex past 300.

Notably, Pujara had a countrymate to face on Tuesday against in Umesh Yadav, who recently joined Middlesex. Umesh, however, remained wicketless so far in the match.

Pujara's excellent form continues from the rescheduled Edgbaston Test match between India and England where he had scored a half-century in the second innings.

Pujara doing what he does best, scoring runs. 💯@cheteshwar1 👏 pic.twitter.com/NiKOkV6dct — Sussex Cricket (@SussexCCC) July 19, 2022