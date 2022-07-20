Ben Stokes' retirement should be wake-up call, remarks Jos Buttler

England's white-ball captain Jos Buttler has remarked that Jos Buttler's retirement from ODI cricket should be a wake-up call when it comes to scheduling tournaments. Ben Stokes announced his retirement from ODI cricket and played his final game of the format against South Africa on Tuesday.

England's white-ball captain Jos Buttler talked about Ben Stokes' retirement after facing defeat in the first ODI against South Africa. The English all-rounder played his final ODI game against South Africa on Tuesday and had earlier stated that playing all three formats was not sustainable for him. Ben Stokes scored 2,924 runs from the 105 matches that he played in his career. He will be remembered for his performance in the 2019 World Cup final which helped his team lift the trophy.

Jos Buttler while speaking after the game remarked that Ben Stokes' retirement should be a wake-up call as you want your best players to play in international cricket.

"It should definitely be a bit of a wake-up call. Absolutely. Especially with the magnitude of the player. Ben's one of the most recognisable players in world cricket, someone everyone wants to see play in every format. I'm sure there's more to it than the schedules etc but I think in international cricket you always want your best players playing if possible," Jos Buttler said after Ben Stokes played his final ODI on Tuesday.

Jos Buttler said that Ben Stokes retirement from ODI cricket is bittersweet as the all-rounder will still contribute in the purest form of the game which is Test cricket.

"It's bittersweet as an England fan. There's a bit of sadness that Ben is no longer available in this form of the game. But our loss in ODI cricket is certainly going to be England's gain in Test cricket. That's his favoured format and his priority, especially now he's captain, and I'm sure it will give him much more longevity in the purest form of the game," Butter added.