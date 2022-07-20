‘Absolutely loved’ every time I have played against Virat Kohli, remarks Ben Stokes

Today at 9:31 AM
Ben Stokes has lavished praise on Virat Kohli, saying he has 'absolutely loved' every time he has taken the field against him so far and has got huge admiration for the energy and commitment Kohli brings to the field. Stokes has recently made headlines after retiring from ODI cricket.
The way Ben Stokes and Virat Kohli look at each other with mutual respect recently won many hearts across social media. Stokes, England's current Test skipper, on Monday announced his retirement from ODIs from his official handle. Kohli, on Instagram, dropped a comment on Stokes' post, saying: 'You’re the most competitive bloke I’ve ever played against. Respect.' Now, Stokes has come up with huge praise on Kohli as well which has melted many hearts as well.
Speaking on Sky Sports, Stokes made the comment that he has always enjoyed whenever he has played against Kohli, particularly because of his 'energy and commitments' towards the sport.
“Look, Virat, he is going to go down as one of the greatest ever players to play the game in all three formats. He is a phenomenal player. And I have absolutely loved every time I have played against someone like him," Stokes told Sky Sports ahead of his final ODI match against South Africa on Tuesday.
“The energy and the commitment that he gives to the game is something I have always really admired even before I started playing against him. When you play against guys like that you understand sort of what means to not just yourself but for everybody else who was lucky enough to play at the top level. I loved every single time I have played against him."
Further, Stokes, despite ODI retirement, mentioned with a chuckle that there will be many face-offs with Kohli in the future.
“I’m sure we will have some other battles on the field. So, yes, it is nice to hear (what Kohli said)," he signed off.
